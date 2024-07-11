Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner daughter Violet gives powerful speech on Covid19

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet Affleck is leaving her mark in politics already after her high school graduation.

Violet spoke for about a minute on civic conscience at a Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday during a discussion on COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Violet, 18, shared her own struggles with post-viral symptoms, which as per the National Library of Medicine include "persistent pain, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, neuropathic pain, neurocognitive difficulties and sleep disturbances."

"I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019," Violet revealed. "I'm okay now, but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief."

She did not reveal the specifics, but recounted it as a 'devastating' effects of long COVID.

“One in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological [and] cardiovascular illness that can take away people's ability to work, move, see, and even think,” she said.

“They do not keep us safer, they make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together," she said.

She also urged to expand free access to COVID testing and medication, increasing mask availability in jails and detention centers, imposing mask mandates in county medical facilities.

Violet also asked the county to not impose a mask ban 'for any reason' as she countered LA Mayor Karen Bass' earlier proposal that masks be banned at protests.

Days after Bass made her anti-mask comments, her office announced that she had contracted COVID-19 and would be attending meetings remotely.

It is pertinent to mention that there have been at least 420 deaths reported in Los Angeles County so far in 2024, owing to the surging virus.