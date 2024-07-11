Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum take over blue carpet at a film premiere

Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum take over blue carpet at premiere of their film

Scarlett Johansson poses in a pale pink sleeveless dress with a ruby embellishment on the waist and the neckline alongside her co-star Channing Tatum at the German premiere of Fly Me To The Moon in Berlin on Wednesday.



As per the sources of Daily Mail, It is pertinent to mention that the actress’ garment also featured a silver and ruby star pattern along with a white sequined detail. She finished her look with a pair of black heels and silver diamond earrings.

In regards to her makeup, she kept it soft while letting her blonde locks fall loose down her shoulders.



As far as her co-star Channing is concerned, he donned a light grey blazer and matching trousers which he wore with a black shirt.

According to Daily Mail, as the pair posed for snaps together on the blue carpet, they looked in good spirits while promoting their upcoming NASA film, Fly Me To The Moon which is hitting theatres on July 12.

According to Daily Mail, Fly Me To the Moon is a romantic comedy that imagines NASA filming a fake moon landing as a backup plan in case the Apollo 11 mission encounters difficulties.

As far as their roles are concerned, Channing portrays a NASA official overseeing the Apollo 11 moon landing, while Scarlett takes on the role of a marketing executive hired to film the contingency fake moon landing.

Under the direction of Greg Berlanti, Fly Me to the Moon features a cast including Woody Harrelson, Ray Romano, and Jim Rash.