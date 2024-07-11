Longlegs: Here’s everything to know about horror flick starring Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe are all set to star in Longlegs, an upcoming new horror film.



The Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe starrer is set to make its theatrical debut this weekend. The film has already generated significant buzz in the horror community, and with a perfect 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, as per Forbes.

Longlegs centers on FBI agent Lee Harker, portrayed by Monroe, who pursues a notorious serial killer portrayed by Cage. This killer has plagued communities for decades. Initially unrelated to the case, Lee soon uncovers a personal connection to this deadly game.

The cast of Longlegs features Nicolas Cage in a chilling role as the titular killer, and Maika Monroe leads alongside Cage. Apart from them, the film also stars Alicia Witt, Blair Underwood, Kiernan Shipka, and several other notable actors.

The film is being distributed by Neon, which has a partnership with Hulu. However, the exact streaming release date has not yet been confirmed.

Longlegs is set to hit theaters on July 12, 2024.