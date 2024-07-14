Wasim Akram makes it to Yuvraj Singh's all-time playing XI

India's former middle-order batter Yuvraj Singh. — AFP File

India's former middle-order batter Yuvraj Singh has revealed his all-time playing XI that included only one Pakistani cricketer.



Yuvraj represented India in 402 international matches. He is respected as one of the best middle-order batters of all time. He is also known for his excellent performances in the T20 World Cup 2007 and ODI World Cup 2011, both of which India won.

Recently, Yuvraj led his side to the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 glory by beating Pakistan in the final. After the match, the left-handed batter revealed his all-time playing XI, while talking to the media.

Legendary cricketers — Sachin Tendulkar, three-time World Cup winner Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — were chosen as the top-order batters while AB de Villiers, Adam Gilchrist and Andrew Flintoff made it to the list as the lower middle-order players.

Only one Pakistani player, the Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram, made it to Yuvraj’s all-time playing XI.

Yuvraj Singh’s all-time playing XI

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Flintoff, Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Glenn McGrath

On Saturday, India chased the 157-run target in the last over to win the maiden edition of the World Championship of Legends.

India had a blistering start to the run chase with openers Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu smashing from the first over.

Pakistan bagged back-to-back wickets by dismissing Uthappa (10) and Suresh Raina (4) to bring themselves back in the game.

But a 60-run stand between Rayadu and Gurkeerat Singh helped India to recover. Rayadu hit 30-ball 50 with the help of five fours and two sixes. Gurkeerat made 34 off 33.

Yusuf Pathan was the key for India in taking close to the total with a quickfire 16-ball 30.

Meanwhile, skipper Yuvraj held one end to score not out 15 off 22 balls. Irfan Pathan hit the winning shot off Sohail Tanvir.

Aamer Yamin was Pakistan's best bowler with figures of 2/29.