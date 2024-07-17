Lilibet, Archie 'perfect way back' for Meghan Markle, Harry into royal fold?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could use their children Archie and Lilibet for reconciliation with King Charles and the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.



Speaking to the GB News, royal expert Kinsey Schofield has dubbed Lilibet and Archie ‘perfect way back’ for Meghan and Harry into royal family.

In January, Kinsey Schofield told host Patrick Christys, "If Harry did want a way back in he could use the excuse that despite his personal beef with King Charles, he wants his children to have a relationship with their grandfather, it would be the perfect way back wouldn't it?"

Christys said the California-based royals could "surely use the grandkids as a way back" into the family. To which, Kinsey agreed that this would be the "perfect" way back into the Firm.

Kinsey went on saying, "Well don't forget according to reports when Prince Harry received the phone call that he was being evicted from Frogmore Cottage, he said to his father 'don't you want to see your grandkids anymore?'"

The royal expert further said: "So you are exactly right if there is a way in, Harry is already thinking about it."