BTS's Jimin to perform his new song in famous American show

BTS' Jimin will release his solo album MUSE on July 19

July 18, 2024

BTS star Jimin is set to perform Who, the main track from his second solo album on NBC’s famous show.

According to his label, Big Hit Music, his new song will air on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

As per the agency, Jimin’s performance was pre-recorded and is scheduled to air at 11:35 p.m. on July 22 i.e. Monday night’s show.

Jimin is currently taking part in his mandatory military service in South Korea, having enlisted in December 2023. 

Moreover, the pop-star's second solo album MUSE will be released on July 19. 

The track-list includes Rebirth as the introductory song, followed by Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This.

After making his official solo debut with the single Promise back in 2018, Jimin became the first Korean soloist to reach the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with Like Crazy.

