Photo: Brad Pitt rejects 'peacemaker' Angelina Jolie's new plea: Source

Brad Pitt has reportedly rejected Angelina Jolie’s new plea regarding their infamous French winery feud.

As per the latest findings of Daily Mail, the Maleficent actress has asked her former husband to “end the fighting “and drop their infamous winery case.

But as per an insider Brad Pitt remained adamant about his claims and 'has no intention' of dropping it.

A mole squealed to the outlet, “Brad is not going to drop this lawsuit – why would he?”

They also explained, “This was a very standard business dispute but unfortunately, Angelina has consistently introduced personal elements that are meant for a divorce court.”

For those unversed, the high-profile legal battle of the former A-listed couple over their disputed vineyard, Chateau Miraval, reignited when Jolie accused Pitt of physical abuse prior to their infamous 2016’s plan flight.

However, the insider confirmed that the mother of six “is realizing that she does not have a strong case anymore and she also knows that she may likely have to shell out the money by order of the courts.”

“Bringing very personal issues into a business lawsuit is backfiring on her. It has exposed the weaknesses in her case and has complicated matters for both parties. She didn’t need to do this,” they suggested before starting a new topic.