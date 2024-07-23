Messi and Suarez to miss MLS All-Star Game due to injuries

Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez (left) and forward Lionel Messi (right) seen ahead of a pre-season match. —Reuters/file

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will not play in the MLS competition scheduled for tomorrow due to injuries, the league and Inter Miami said in a statement.

A new MLS roster dedicated to the game against the Mexican Football All Stars in Columbus, Ohio excluded Messi and Suarez among others.

Messi is still recovering from a knock that saw him out of two MLS matches last week due to a right ankle injury sustained during the Copa America final against Colombia. While Suarez, who just rejoined the team after more than 40 days of national team duty, will also not play in the All-Star game because of knee pain, the team said.

It was supposed to be Messi's debut MLS All-Star game since the ace joined Inter Miami in July last year. A record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, who played the Argentine international in the 2022 World Cup, guided Miami to the recent celebration of the Leagues Cup last year, a competition created for MLS and Mexican league squads.

Miami also pointed out that Messi and Suarez are listed as doubtful for the Saturday home game against Mexico's Puebla to begin their Leagues Cup title defence. Whether or not these players will be available for the match will depend on their recovery process on that day, the team stated.