 
Geo News

Meghan Markle ‘young family' denied Kate Middleton's home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live in a different home in UK

By
Web Desk
|

July 25, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were denied a heartfelt request by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Dichess of Sussex, who tied the knot in 2018, wished to live in Adelaide Cottage, the request of which was not accepted by Queen Elizabeth II. The house now belongs to Kate Middleton.

Royal author and historian Hugo Vickers told The Times: "There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments which the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things. But I can see how it might not be entirely appropriate to have a young family living there."

This comes as Meghan and Harry are planning to sell their Montecito home.

Speaking to Mirror, expert Jonathan Roland said: “According to some reports, the value of their home has soared by more than £10m since they moved in. That's entirely possible."

He then noted: "But, like here, property markets in the US can rapidly change, so they might think this is the time to make their move and cash in."

Janet Jackson reveals she had no say in launching music career at just age 9
Janet Jackson reveals she had no say in launching music career at just age 9
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle UK home untouched after sad eviction
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle UK home untouched after sad eviction
Meghan Markle wedding far more ‘intimate' than Queen, says expert video
Meghan Markle wedding far more ‘intimate' than Queen, says expert
Prince Harry saves family from damage' after most 'sensible' decision
Prince Harry saves family from damage' after most 'sensible' decision
Cher unveils two-part memoir with candid insights
Cher unveils two-part memoir with candid insights
Kate Middleton 'jarred' by Meghan Markle's American habit
Kate Middleton 'jarred' by Meghan Markle's American habit
Joe Manganiello hints at fatherhood with ‘big dad energy'
Joe Manganiello hints at fatherhood with ‘big dad energy'
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid getting married soon: Report
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid getting married soon: Report