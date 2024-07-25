Obama praises Biden's commitment following his exit from 2024 presidential elections

Barack Obama expressed sincerity towards Joe Biden after his exit from the elections 2024. —Reuters

Former president of the United States Barack Obama lauded Joe Biden after his exit from the 2024 presidential election campaign.

"The sacred cause of this country is larger than any one of us. Joe Biden has stayed true to these words again and again over a lifetime of service to the American people,” Obama wrote on X.

In an address to the nation, Biden explained his abrupt departure from the election race for the first time in an Oval Office address, capping over 50 years in politics.

"Passing the torch to a new generation," the 46th president said.

"I revere this office," Biden said. "But I love my country more."

“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation," he added.

Moreover, the 81-year-old stepped down on Sunday from the 2024 presidential elections after facing criticism from his democratic fellows over his age and disastrous performance in the presidential debate held on June 27.

However, he once said that only “Lord Almighty” could convince him to go. He took this decision after days of soul-searching and agonising over internal polling that predicted he could lose to Republican candidate Donald Trump.