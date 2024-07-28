Musk faces backlash for breaching X's policies with parody video of Harris

Elon Musk criticised over violating X's policies. —Reuters

Elon Musk is facing criticism for violating social media platform X’s policies after he reshared a parody video of Kamala Harris on his X handle.

Earlier on Friday, the CEO of Tesla reposted an AI-generated campaign video of the newly elected Democratic candidate saying some controversial stuff about President Joe Biden.

The video was originally posted by Mr. Reagan. It starts with the newly appointed candidate of the Democratic Party being thankful to Biden for “exposing his senility,” NYT reported

Musk is under hot waters because his post lacks a disclaimer, although Mr. Reagan uploaded the video, labelling it a “parody,” while the SpaceX CEO wrote, “This is amazing, with a laughing emoji.”

Additionally, the internet personality Alex Howard posted on X and called the video a violation of the social media platform’s policies.

“This is a violation of X’s policies on synthetic media and misleading identities. Are you going to retroactively change them to allow violations in an election year?” he posted.

Previously, in April 2023, X updated his policy on misleading content. The policy mentioned that if the platform defines the content as “significantly and deceptively altered, manipulated, or fabricated and likely to result in widespread confusion on public issues, it must be labelled or removed.”

Harris in her campaign, on the other hand, stated, “The American people want the real freedom, opportunity, and security Vice President Harris is offering, not the fake, manipulated lies of Elon Musk and Donald Trump.”