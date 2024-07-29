Antonela Roccuzzo side-eyes Lionel Messi during Inter Miami match

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi poses with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo. — Instagram/@antonelaroccuzzo

Lionel Messi, the Argentine football legend, was caught on camera using his phone during an Inter Miami match on Saturday which he enjoyed from the stands with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

However, it seems that the 37-year-old footballer’s wife was not impressed by his phone use during his team’s match and ended up giving the sidelined Inter Miami player a stern side-eye.

The former Barcelona star has been sidelined due to an injury which he received during the Copa America final, where he had to leave the game with an extremely swollen ankle before his team managed to win without him.

Despite his injury, he was present at the Herons' Chase Stadium for his club's Leagues Cup fixture against Puebla — apparently irritating Roccuzzo at one point, Daily Mail reported.

Messi was seen using his phone as cameras panned to him inside the 34th minute, causing his wife to give him a stern side-eye.

This image shows the viral moment where Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo gave him a side-eye during Inter Miami's Leagues Cup fixture against Puebla on July 27, 2024. — X/@CFC_Janty

The moment went somewhat viral afterwards, with a picture of Roccuzzo's glare receiving over 175,000 views (and counting) on X.

Otherwise, it was a smooth night for Inter Miami without their star man as they beat Puebla 2-0 in the Leagues Cup.

Matias Rojas opened the scoring for the Herons in the ninth minute before Luis Suarez added a second in the 72nd.

Miami are the reigning winners of the competition after Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba sensationally led the club to its first trophy last summer.

It's been exactly two weeks since Messi played, though Miami will hope to have him back on Saturday against Tigres.