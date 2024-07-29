 
Geo News

Pakistan outclass India in Asian U18 Volleyball Championship

PVF chairman announces reward of $100 for each player, coaching staff for beating India

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

July 29, 2024

Pakistan volleyball team players and officials pose for a picture during the 15th Asian Mens U18 Volleyball Championship in Bahrain. — Reporter
Pakistan volleyball team players and officials pose for a picture during the 15th Asian Men's U18 Volleyball Championship in Bahrain. — Reporter

The Pakistan volleyball team sealed victory over India by exhibiting an outstanding performance on Monday in the 15th Asian Men's U18 Volleyball Championship in Bahrain.

Pakistan dominated in all departments of the game and kept Indians under pressure throughout the contest, Although Pakistan remained high in all three games, there was little resistance from Indians in the 2nd set which went on to a tie-breaker.

Pakistan defeated India with an impressive 3-0 scoreline. The set points were 25-20, 29-27, and 25-15.

Notable contributions from Ajmal Junaid, Abubaker, Muhammad Yahya, and Muhammad Anas were crucial in securing this win. Their exceptional play and coordination on the court were key to Pakistan's success.

The chairman of Pakistan Volleyball Federation has also announced a reward of $100 for each player and coaching staff for beating India.

Pakistan’s next match is scheduled against Kuwait on July 30, 2024, at 9pm, Pakistan time.

Antonela Roccuzzo side-eyes Lionel Messi during Inter Miami match
Antonela Roccuzzo side-eyes Lionel Messi during Inter Miami match
Commentator removed from Paris Olympics panel for this sexist remark
Commentator removed from Paris Olympics panel for this sexist remark
Malala meets with Pakistani Olympians in Paris
Malala meets with Pakistani Olympians in Paris
Disappointing end for Pakistan swimmers at Paris Olympics
Disappointing end for Pakistan swimmers at Paris Olympics
Glimpses from Sania Mirza's '24 hours in Switzerland'
Glimpses from Sania Mirza's '24 hours in Switzerland'
Pakistani shooters get off to poor start at Paris Olympics 2024
Pakistani shooters get off to poor start at Paris Olympics 2024
China takes first Olympic gold as rain in Paris disrupts games
China takes first Olympic gold as rain in Paris disrupts games
Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony highlights
Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony highlights