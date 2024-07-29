Pakistan outclass India in Asian U18 Volleyball Championship

Pakistan volleyball team players and officials pose for a picture during the 15th Asian Men's U18 Volleyball Championship in Bahrain. — Reporter

The Pakistan volleyball team sealed victory over India by exhibiting an outstanding performance on Monday in the 15th Asian Men's U18 Volleyball Championship in Bahrain.

Pakistan dominated in all departments of the game and kept Indians under pressure throughout the contest, Although Pakistan remained high in all three games, there was little resistance from Indians in the 2nd set which went on to a tie-breaker.



Pakistan defeated India with an impressive 3-0 scoreline. The set points were 25-20, 29-27, and 25-15.

Notable contributions from Ajmal Junaid, Abubaker, Muhammad Yahya, and Muhammad Anas were crucial in securing this win. Their exceptional play and coordination on the court were key to Pakistan's success.

The chairman of Pakistan Volleyball Federation has also announced a reward of $100 for each player and coaching staff for beating India.

Pakistan’s next match is scheduled against Kuwait on July 30, 2024, at 9pm, Pakistan time.