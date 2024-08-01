Prince Harry won't ‘undo bloodlines' of King Charles accepts condition

Prince Harry is seemingly willing to end his woes against father King Charles, over one condition.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently not comfortable entering UK with wife Meghan Markle and their children due to safety concerns, has urged father to reinstate his tax-payer funded security.

A source tells PEOPLE Magazine: “The source told the magazine that nothing "would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father".

They added: "At the end of the day, you can’t undo bloodlines. He’s not asking his dad for a nicer house or nicer cars. He’s asking because of the reality of the situation. He is at risk."

This comes as Harry pleaded his case in the High Court to earn a security protocol for himself.

He said: "It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The UK is my home.

"The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home, as much as where they live at the moment in the United States. That cannot happen if it's not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too,” Harry noted.