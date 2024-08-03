 
Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal secures final spot in Bega Open Squash

Nasir defeated Switzerland's Robin Gadola 3-1 in a thrilling semi-final match

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

August 03, 2024

Pakistans rising squash player Nasir Iqbal during a match. — APP/File
KARACHI: Pakistan’s rising squash player Nasir Iqbal qualified to the finals of the ongoing Bega Open Squash tournament being held in Australia.

Nasir, who demonstrated his exceptional skill and determination, defeated Switzerland's Robin Gadola 3-1 in a thrilling semi-final match.

The Pakistani player managed to clinch the first game but faced a challenge when his opponent Gadola levelled the match in the second game.

However, Nasir showcased his prowess by dominating the next two games, securing a victory with scores of 6-11, 11-4, 2-11, and 3-11.

The squash player has been in tremendous form this year, climbing consistently in his PSA rankings. He has won three tournaments in Australia this season.

As he gears up for the Bega Open final, he aims to add yet another feather to his cap.

The Pakistani ace has a tally of 16 titles in his PSA career and is poised to continue his winning streak.

The Bega Open, with a prize fund of $12,000, is currently underway in New South Wales.

In the final, Nasir Iqbal will face second-seed Matthew Lai from Hong Kong.

