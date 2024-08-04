Aima Baig draws flak over performance in Jeddah music night after Umrah

Aima Baig posing for a picture. —Instagram/ @aima_baig_official

Netizens have rebuked Pakistani singer Aima Baig over her latest performance at the 'Pakistan and Indonesia Music Night', held under the Jeddah Season in Saudi Arabia, soon after sharing her pictures of Umrah.

Several artists including Bilal Saeed, TikTok star Rabeeca Khan, actor Kashif Khan, Indonesian singer Lady Rara and the Sonu Dance Group performed in the event, which was attended by thousands of people celebrating Pakistani and Indonesian music.

Baig’s announcement, prior to the event, on Instagram of going abroad for work had sparked rumours of her quitting the music industry. She, however, clarified that she was leaving for work-related reasons.



Her performance in Jeddah enthralled the crowd as she sang well-known songs, such as "Kaif-o-Suroor" and "Mast Malang". Social media users shared videos of her performance, which demonstrated her captivating stage presence.



However, her participation at the music show after she posted about her latest Umrah pilgrimage on Instagram stories irked some netizens.

— Instagram/aima_baig_official

The singer had performed the minor pilgrimage on the same visit to Saudi Arabia before engaging in her work related activities in Saudi Arabia.

Screenshots of Baig's IG stories from Umrah started doing rounds on social media, prompting mixed reactions from her followers. Some people praised her for performing Umrah, while others took her to the task for musical performance on the same trip.