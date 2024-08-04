 
Geo News

Aima Baig draws flak over performance in Jeddah music night after Umrah

Singer recently performed Umrah in Makkah and posted pictures of pilgrimage on her Instagram account

By
Web Desk
|

August 04, 2024

Aima Baig posing for a picture. —Instagram/ @aima_baig_official
Aima Baig posing for a picture. —Instagram/ @aima_baig_official 

Netizens have rebuked Pakistani singer Aima Baig over her latest performance at the 'Pakistan and Indonesia Music Night', held under the Jeddah Season in Saudi Arabia, soon after sharing her pictures of Umrah.

Several artists including Bilal Saeed, TikTok star Rabeeca Khan, actor Kashif Khan, Indonesian singer Lady Rara and the Sonu Dance Group performed in the event, which was attended by thousands of people celebrating Pakistani and Indonesian music.

Baig’s announcement, prior to the event, on Instagram of going abroad for work had sparked rumours of her quitting the music industry. She, however, clarified that she was leaving for work-related reasons.

Her performance in Jeddah enthralled the crowd as she sang well-known songs, such as "Kaif-o-Suroor" and "Mast Malang". Social media users shared videos of her performance, which demonstrated her captivating stage presence.

However, her participation at the music show after she posted about her  latest Umrah pilgrimage on Instagram stories irked some netizens. 

— Instagram/aima_baig_official
— Instagram/aima_baig_official

The singer had performed the minor pilgrimage on the same visit to Saudi Arabia before engaging in her work related activities in Saudi Arabia.

Screenshots of Baig's IG stories from Umrah started doing rounds on social media, prompting mixed reactions from her followers. Some people praised her for performing Umrah, while others took her to the task for musical performance on the same trip.

Animating history: 'The Glassworker' as Pakistan's first hand-drawn anti-war film
Animating history: 'The Glassworker' as Pakistan's first hand-drawn anti-war film
‘The Glassworker' debuts in cinemas, leaves viewers dazzled, dreaming
‘The Glassworker' debuts in cinemas, leaves viewers dazzled, dreaming
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released on bail after brief arrest in Dubai
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released on bail after brief arrest in Dubai
Aliza Sultan has THIS advice for girls who are getting married soon
Aliza Sultan has THIS advice for girls who are getting married soon
'Everyone fears ageing', says Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan
'Everyone fears ageing', says Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan
Pakistani designers' clothes create buzz at Anant Ambani's wedding
Pakistani designers' clothes create buzz at Anant Ambani's wedding
Ambani wedding: John Cena underscores Shah Rukh Khan's effect on his life
Ambani wedding: John Cena underscores Shah Rukh Khan's effect on his life
Mariyam Nafees defends Lahore girls' act of thrashing salesman video
Mariyam Nafees defends Lahore girls' act of thrashing salesman