Protesters remove Mujibur Rahman's portrait at Bangladesh consulate in US

After Sheikh Hasina stepped down as prime minister of Bangladesh on Monday, protesters in the United States stormed the Bangladesh consulate in New York.



A video of the incident which has been posted on social media shows a crowd of protesters barging into the building and taking down the portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh, India Today reported.

In Bangladesh, protesters also took down the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The South Asian country has been grappling with unrest for several weeks over job quota protests, which recently escalated, demanding the resignation of late Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 76-year-old daughter, who reigned over the country for 15 years.

The violent uprising resulted in hundreds of deaths.

The Bangladesh Army stepped in to take charge of the situation and gave Hasina 45 minutes to resign and flee the country on Monday before protesters stormed the parliament building.

Currently, Bangladesh awaits the formation of a new government after Hasina escaped to India on a military aircraft, and is reportedly considering asylum in the United Kingdom.

Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, shot down the reports, saying she has no plans to return to Bangladesh either.



Student protest leaders in Bangladesh met with army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Tuesday, and called for Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead the interim government, who has agreed to be the chief advisor of the interim government.