Pakistani cricketers, sports personalities shower Arshad Nadeem with praise

The historic throw has put the Pakistani player in sixth place in the list of all-time best javelin throws

August 09, 2024

Gold medallist Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem poses after setting a new Olympic record. —Reuters

The entire Pakistani nation erupted in jubilation last night with Arshad Nadeem’s 92.97-meter javelin throw in the final of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The 40-year drought of a gold medal in Olympics for Pakistan has ended with the javelin thrower’s achievement, despite his long been struggling to get the required facilities, equipment and training demanded by the sport.

With this achievement, Nadeem beat his long-time opponent India’s Neeraj Chopra who stood second in the competition and received silver medal. Regardless of the game-rivalry, both the javelin players have close bonding.

The historic throw has put the Pakistani player in sixth place in the list of all-time best javelin throws. Czech Republic’s Jan Zelezny stands on top in the list with the world record of 98.48 metres throw that he accomplished in 1996.

Whereas, the best Olympics throw was 90.57, held by ­Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen in Beijing Olympics 2008.

The current and former sports personalities of Pakistan have showered Nadeem with praise over this historic feat.

Here are messages from some of them: 

