What punishment will Elon Musk, JK Rowling get if Imane Khelif wins lawsuit?

It seems like the American tech billionaire Elon Musk and British author JK Rowling are both in hot water after being named in Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's lawsuit against the online harassment she faced during her participation in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Both Musk and Rowling are expected to face up to five years of prison and fines worth £214,000 if the Olympic boxer wins her cyberbullying lawsuit.



Earlier on Friday, Khelif, 25, filed a complaint with the French authorities against online harassment she faced during the boxing competition in the mega tournament, Variety reported.

Speaking exclusively for the first time after complaining against the famous personalities, the Algerian boxer expressed the oppression she faced because of the claims made on the internet, including those by the tech tycoon and author popular for the Harry Potter book series.

"But immediately after there was a big uproar from big politicians around the world, athletes around the world, and even artists and stars, Elon Musk, Trump.. this thing..... that affected me," Khelif told El Bilad, an Alegrian news outlet.

Musk and Rowling had wrongfully accused Khelif of being a "man in a woman's sport", questioning the Algerian boxer’s gender.

"Enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head," the famous author posted on her official account on X, formerly Twitter, following Khelif's fight with Italy's Angela Carini.

Billionaire X owner Musk replied to a post from swimmer Riley Gaines that said “men don't belong in women's sports”, writing: "Absolutely."

These comments came after the Italian boxer pulled out of the Paris Olympics mid-fight on August 1 after she sustained a series of crunching blows from her Algerian opponent.

Moreover, Khelif continued speaking about how she was shattered after these comments flooded over social media.

"I am not lying to you, it affected me. It affected me a lot, hurt me a lot. I can't describe to you the amount of fear I had. The scenario was very scary. Thank god, all the people of Algeria and the Arab world knew Imane Khelif with her femininity, her courage, her will.

"Honestly, I don't like to get into politics in sports, but they got into politics in sports. Sports and politics are two separate things. These politicians who are oppressing me, they don't have the right to say that I'm a transgender."

Nabil Boudi, the gold medallist’s Paris-based attorney, confirmed that Musk and Rowling were both named in the criminal complaint, Variety reported.

“J. K. Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others,” Boudi told Variety. “Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution.

Despite facing online criticism, Khelif achieved a gold medal victory in the women’s 66kg final and revealed her gender after her win in the quarterfinals.

"I want to tell the entire world that I am a female, and I will remain a female."