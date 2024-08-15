Sindh showers praise, prizes on ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem (L) and Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah. — AFP/Chief Minister's Secretariat/File

KARACHI: Sindh ministers and government officials showered Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem with praise and prices for his historic achievement at the Paris Olympics as he visited the Chief Minister's House on CM Murad Ali Shah's invitation on Thursday.

The ace javelin thrower made history by launching a massive 92.97 metres throw at the Paris Games 2024 earlier this month, which earned him a maiden Olympic gold medal for the country in 40 years.

Since then, Nadeem has been receiving protocol and honour as a national hero.

Nadeem was given a hero's welcome at the CM House as well as a cabinet session underway at the time of his arrival was suspended for a while and CM Shah received him personally.

CM Shah, along with his cabinet members warmly welcomed Nadeem and applauded his record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, a remarkable achievement that inspired people all over the world.



A statement issued by CM House said that Shah honoured Nadeem's historic achievements and stressed the importance of securing more gold medals to motivate the nation in today's meeting.



On the occasion, Shah highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s 240 million population, suggesting the country should aspire to win at least 24 gold medals on the international stage.

"Nadeem is our national pride. You [Arshad Nadeem] have made history and act as a role model for the youth of our country. His victory on the international stage shows that determination overcomes all shortcomings and obstacles,” he said.

CM Shah recalled watching Nadeem's historic win with the nation.

"It was a night to remember. We couldn’t stop discussing your incredible performance with friends and family,” he told the athlete.



Nadeem expressed gratitude to the chief minister for his support and encouragement. He mentioned how the congratulatory phone call he received from the Sindh CM in Paris had motivated him to strive for even greater accomplishments.

In recognition of Nadeem’s remarkable achievements, CM Murad awarded him Rs50 million and traditional Sindhi gifts such as an ajrak, cap, khes, and other memorabilia.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Nasir gifted a car to Nadeem’s mother, appreciating her for nurturing such a brave and skilled son. Additionally, senior minister Sharjeel Memon committed to providing a premium number plate for the car.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani declared that an important road in Karachi would be named after Nadeem to mark his national contributions.

Minister for Sports Sardar Mohammad Bux Maher also handed Nadeem a cheque from his department and his personal funds.

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab had earlier announced the establishment of a sports academy in honour of the Olympian.

At the end of the reception, CM Sindh reassured Nadeem of his steadfast support.

“You are only a phone call away,” he told the gold medallist, adding that “I am here to help whenever you need anything or have suggestions for promoting sports in the province".

The event concluded with a commitment to boosting sports in the country, inspired by Nadeem’s accomplishments

