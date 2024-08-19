Ronaldo's Al Nassr loses to Al Hilal in Saudi Super Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo during a Saudi Super Cup match wearing the jersey of Al Nassr football club. — AFP/File

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr has lost the Saudi Super Cup 2024 trophy to Al Hilal as his club just managed to score a single goal on Saturday.



Al Hilal scored all of their four goals in a fiery, adrenaline-rushed second half as the score ticked up to 4-1 in their favour and they lifted the trophy.

CR7 managed to score Al Nassr’s only goal in the final while just a minute of the first half was left.

The opposing club went wild after the interval as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored the first goal for Al Hilal and eight minutes later they were leading the scoreboard after Aleksandar Mitrović scored the club’s second goal.

The Serbian footballer again struck a goal and secured his team’s chances of winning. Al Hilal’s back-to-back goals left Ronaldo and his team agitated as they fumbled and failed to one-up the lead.

Brazilian footballer Malcolm, who is representing the Al Hilal football club in the Saudi football league, struck the fourth goal for his club in the 69th minute.

The rest of the second half witnessed the further downfall of Ronaldo’s Al Nassr as Al Hilal clinched their second Saudi Super Cup title in a row and their fifth overall, three more than the club they defeated in the final.