PCB announces Pakistan's playing XI for 1st Test against Bangladesh

Pakistan captain Shan Masood (left) reacts with teammate Barbar Azam (right) after dropping a difficult catch on first day of second Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 26, 2023. —AFP

Babar, Saud, Abdullah to bolster Pakistan’s batting lineup.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will be the only spinner.

Shaheen, Ali, Naseem, Khurram complete pace quartet.

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced playing XI for 1st Test against Bangladesh which would be captained by Shan Masood.



Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium starting from August 21.

Joining Masood in the team are Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, and the prolific Babar Azam, who will bolster the batting lineup.

The team’s fast bowling attack will be spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi, with Mohammad Ali, Naseem Shah, and rising star Khurram Shahzad completing the pace quartet.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan has also been selected, along with all-rounder Salman Agha who will be the only spinner.

It must be noted it will be first game for Jason Gillespie as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

Earlier, all-rounder Aamer Jamal was released from the squad as he is yet recover from back injury.

Jamal, 28, got injured while playing for Warwickshire in county cricket. He played three Tests and six T20Is for the side after joining them in April.

He was last seen in action for the county side on June 8 but was sidelined after that due to the diagnosis of his back injury.

The PCB put him in the squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh with his participation subject to fitness but the all-rounder could not get match fit and was ultimately released from the squad.

“Right-arm fast bowler Aamir Jamal has been released from the Test squad ahead of the series against Bangladesh. Aamir, who was earlier included in the squad subject to fitness clearance, has been advised to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore,” the PCB said in a presser.

“Aamir is recovering from a back injury which he sustained while playing county cricket this year.”

Pakistan's Playing XI for first Bangladesh Test

Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad

Series schedule

1st Test: August 21 - 25 @ Pindi Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: August 30 - 4 September @ Pindi Cricket Stadium