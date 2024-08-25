Bangladesh stun Pakistan, win first-ever Test match against Green Shirts

Bangladeshi players celebrate during the fifth day of the first Test cricket match against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 25, 2024. — PCB website

Bangladesh outclassed Pakistan win the first Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium courtesy of a brilliant performance by their bowlers who ran through Pakistani batters on the fifth day on Sunday.



After bowling out the hosts at 146 in the second innings, Bangladeshi openers Zakir Hasan (15*) and Shadman Islam (9*) eased past the 30-run target set by the Shan Masood-led side in mere 6.3 overs.

With today's win the Najmul Hossain Shanto's men have made their way to history books as this is Bangladesh's first-ever win against Pakistan in red-ball cricket.

Earlier in the day, while kicking off their second inning from 23-1 today, Pakistani batters failed to put up much resistance against visitors with Shan Masood (14), Babar Azam (22), Saud Shakeel (0), Abdullah Shafique (37) and Salman Ali Agha (0) losing their wickets in quick succession.

Though Mohammad Rizwan (51) made a valiant effort, he lost his wicket after being bowled out by Mehidy Hasan.

Nasheem Shah (3), Shaheen Afridi (2) and Mohammad Ali (0) couldn't hold off the Bangladeshi bowlers for long and the national side was eventually bowled out at 146.

On Saturday, the visitors dominated the fourth day taking a lead of 117 runs as they scored 565 in reply to Pakistan's 448/6 with incredible Mushfiqur Rahim starring with 191 off 341 balls.

The day began with the visitors batting at 316-5 in 92 overs with Rahim (55 off 122) and Litton Das (52 off 58) on the crease.

Soon after the play resumed, Shah removed Das with Rizwan taking a catch.

However, Rahim stood tall and ended up scoring a brilliant century, becoming the third batter to score a ton in the ongoing Test.

Rahim and Hasan made a stunning partnership to put Pakistan on the back foot. Rahim was on course to score his fourth double-century but fell short of nine runs as Ali removed him.

Pakistan wrapped up Bangladesh's innings after Rahim's dismissal. Afridi removedMahmud and Mehidy while Shah got the wicket of Islam who blasted 22 off 14 balls.

The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh are being played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 as both teams are eager to perform and strengthen their position on the WTC points table.

Both teams have so far locked horns in 13 matches in six Test series with the Green Shirts emerging winners in 12 of them as one ended in a draw.

The two sides will now once again lock horns in the second Test at the same venue from August 30 to September 3.

More to follow...