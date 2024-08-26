Australia grants millions of workers 'right to disconnect' from employers

People are silhouetted against the Sydney Opera House at sunset in Australia, November 2, 2016. — Reuters

Australian government on Monday, established a legal right for millions of workers to "disconnect," allowing them to ignore unreasonable out-of-hours contact from employers, a move that has caused concern among major industries, AFP reported.



Under the new law, employees can now "refuse to monitor, read, or respond to" work-related communications outside their regular hours, unless such refusal is deemed "unreasonable." This legislation aligns with similar laws in some European and Latin American countries.

Unions have praised the legislation, calling it a significant step toward restoring work-life balance. Michele O'Neil, president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, described the day as historic, highlighting that the union movement has secured the right for Australians to enjoy quality time with their families without the stress of constant work-related communications.

In contrast, Australian industry has expressed concerns. The Australian Industry Group criticised the "right to disconnect" laws as rushed and poorly conceived, suggesting they create confusion about out-of-hours communication and scheduling.

The law, which was enacted in February, applies to medium-sized and large companies starting Monday, with smaller companies (fewer than 15 employees) coming under the law from August 26, 2025.

Fair Work Ombudsman Anna Booth encouraged workplace participants to familiarise themselves with the new right and approach its implementation sensibly. She noted that tribunals could intervene if either workers unreasonably refuse out-of-hours contact or employers unreasonably demand responses. Factors influencing what is deemed reasonable include the nature of the contact, the employee’s role, and any compensation for additional hours or availability.

The "right to disconnect" was first introduced in France in 2017 to address the "always on" culture driven by smartphones and digital devices.