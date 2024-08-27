PCB 'allows' four cricketers to participate in CPL

Fakhar Zaman (left) and wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan. — PCB/AFP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed four national players to take part in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) starting this weekend, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.



The no objection certificates (NOCs) have been issued to wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan, explosive opener Fakhar Zaman, fast bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim, according to sources.



However, the sources said that the board has declined the request from 22-year-old opener Saim Ayub for an NOC to participate in the event.

The young cricketer was not granted a go-ahead as he is currently engaged with the national Test team playing the two-Test series against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Azam Khan will represent the Guyana Amazon Warriors, while Fakhar Zaman will join the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, the team to be joined by both Amir and Wasim as well.

The PCB last month denied the request from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi to participate in the Global T20 League Canada.

The cricketers were denied the NOC as the board wanted to give them rest as the Green Shirts have to play a lot of cricket before the commencement of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The national team's schedule till May 2025 is jam-packed due to which the PCB declined the NOC request.

The country will host the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy next year from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

The main priority for the Mohsin Naqvi-led board is the players' fitness and making sure they remain injury-free and are well-rested.



It is worth mentioning that the PCB's policy is to allow players to play in two franchise cricket leagues alongside the Pakistan Super League (PSL).