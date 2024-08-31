 
Geo News

Bangladesh win toss, put Pakistan to bat in second Test

First session of today's game will be held from 9:45am to 12pm followed by a lunch break till 12:40pm

By
Web Desk
|

August 31, 2024

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood and Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 31, 2024. —PCB
Pakistan skipper Shan Masood and Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 31, 2024. —PCB 

  • First day of match was washed out without even a toss.
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi has been released from squad.
  • Abrar, Mir Hamza have replaced Naseem, Shaheen.

RAWALPINDI: In the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the visitors won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

It should be noted that the first day of the Test was washed out without even a toss.

The first session of today's game will be held from 9:45am to 12:00pm followed by a lunch break till 12:40pm.

The second session of play will be played from 12:40pm to 2:55pm followed by a tea break until 3:15 and then the third session will be played from 3:15pm to 5:15pm and the game could be extended by half an hour to complete the day's overs.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been released to spend time with his family.

Bangladesh win toss, put Pakistan to bat in second Test

The 12-member squad for the second Test match against Bangladesh includes captain Shan Masood, Saeem Ayub, Abdullah Shafiq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza and Muhammad Ali.

The head coach of the Bangladesh cricket team, Chandika Hathurusingha on Friday said that it was not easy to defeat Pakistan at their home ground. However, he said, the morale of The Tigers was high after the victory against the hosts.

Bangladesh eye maiden series win against Afridi-less Pakistan
Bangladesh eye maiden series win against Afridi-less Pakistan
President Zardari confers Hilal-e-Imtiaz upon Olympian Arshad Nadeem video
President Zardari confers Hilal-e-Imtiaz upon Olympian Arshad Nadeem
Shaheen Afridi dropped from second Test against Bangladesh
Shaheen Afridi dropped from second Test against Bangladesh
Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel makes it to Guinness World Records
Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel makes it to Guinness World Records
Paris Paralympics open in City of Light
Paris Paralympics open in City of Light
Dawid Malan, England's top-ranked batter, retires from international cricket
Dawid Malan, England's top-ranked batter, retires from international cricket
Rashid Latif hopes Jay Shah to ensure India's participation in Champions Trophy
Rashid Latif hopes Jay Shah to ensure India's participation in Champions Trophy
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 899th career goal via remarkable free-kick video
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 899th career goal via remarkable free-kick