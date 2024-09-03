Selena Gomez treats students with surprise visit amid film festival

Selena Gomez appeared in a high school gym to give warm greetings to students in Colorado.

The Who Says hitmaker shared photos and a video while showing herself popping into a high school volleyball game, to the surprise of players and students, in Colorado for the Telluride Film Festival,

Her visit was inspired by a picture she posted while showing a sign that read, “Selena Gomez, please sing the national anthem @ one of the home games.”

The 32-year-old actress and singer wrote in the caption, "Thank you so much for having me Telluride!! We are so grateful to share our work with you all and honor Jacques! I had so a wonderful time!"

Furthermore, in a video which showed her entrance to the volleyball court shrieks could be heard from the background as onlookers covered their mouths in surprise.

Additionally, Selena Gomez was heard saying, “I saw the sign.”



In this regard, Telluride Middle/High School also posted photos on the school’s social media account while featuring Selena posing with multiple teams as the caption read, “Thanks @selenagomez for visiting TMHS and giving [love] to our volleyball teams!”

It is worth mentioning that the celebrity friends of the Wolves singer celebrated her arrival at the school as her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, posted heart emoji in the comment section, while her Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña commented, “The kindest heart indeed.”

Moreover, Ashley Park of Emily in Paris also commented, “This is so sweet," which has gathered more than 4 million likes to date.