Jimmy Fallon reveals REAL reason behind his passion

Jimmy Fallon opened up about his work and career and candidly revealed the reason behind all this hard work.



Speaking to PARENTS for their Take Five with Grace column, the 49-year-old talk show host admitted how his perspective toward his career has changed since he became the father of his two daughters, Frances and Winnie.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon host confesssed that before he used to work for himself but now he is doing it all for his children.

"I used to work hard on my career for myself. Now it's about my kids," Fallon told the outlet.

He went on to say, "I want to show them that they can be as creative as I am and enjoy the process. Don't do it for money. Don't do it for praise. Do it because you like it and you'll be happy for the rest of your life."

Ahead of the publication of his latest kids' book, 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Halloween, Fallon admitted that he is going to miss his daughters after they head back to school.

He told People jokingly, “I don't want [them] to go to school. I don't want them to meet other people. I don't want them to do anything. I just want them to hang out with us for the rest of their life.”