Trump campaign reports $130m raised in August

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump participates in a fireside chat during the Moms for Liberty National "Joyful Warriors" Summit, in Washington, US, August 30, 2024. —Reuters

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign said on Wednesday that it collected $130m in August and had $295m in cash at the end of the month.

This figure is slightly less than the amount recorded in July when the campaign had secured $138.67 million and reported $327 million in cash.

The Trump campaign later disclosed details that showed that only three per cent of the donations uploaded in August were more than 200 dollars, the mean donation being 56 dollars.

Trump campaign senior adviser Brian Hughes said: “With Republicans united and a growing number of Independents and disaffected Democrats crossing partisan lines, the Trump-Vance campaign has momentum for the final stretch of the race.”

“These fundraising numbers from August are a reflection of that movement and will propel President Trump’s America First movement back to the White House so we can undo the terrible failures of Harris and Biden,” Hughes added.

Over the past several months, Trump’s campaign has seen an influx of financial support and briefly, it outpaced Biden’s campaign. Still, Biden's dropping out and Kamala Harris becoming a viable candidate has had Democrats start fundraising at top gear.

Harris campaign chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon observed this by pointing out that the vice president has now raised over $540 million since July 21, making it the largest amount any candidate had raised in that temporal frame.

Harris also added on Tuesday that her campaign would be investing about $24. 7m to the Democratic parties in a bid to help down-ticket candidates and force explicit majorities in Congress.