Pakistan fall to worst Test ranking in six decades after Bangladesh whitewash

Bangladesh inflicted a six-wicket defeat on the home team in the second Test in Rawalpindi

By
AFP
|

September 05, 2024

Pakistan´s captain Shan Masood reacts after dropping a catch during the third day of the second and last Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 1, 2024. — AFP
Pakistan fell to their worst Test ranking in nearly six decades on Wednesday, the International Cricket Council said, after their shock 2-0 series defeat to low-ranked Bangladesh.

Bangladesh inflicted a six-wicket defeat on the home team in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, their first series win against Pakistan.

"Pakistan dropped two places — from sixth to eighth — in the Test rankings after suffering a shock series loss at home to Bangladesh," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

The ICC said it was "their lowest rankings since 1965" in the 12-team table, which is topped by Australia followed by India and England.

Bangladesh are ninth in the latest rankings.

There are now no Pakistan bowlers ranked in the top 10 after paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi fell to 11th from his ninth place before the Bangladesh series.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is the only Pakistani remaining in the top 10 batting rankings, while Babar Azam dropped three places to 12th.

Azam managed just 64 runs in the two Tests against Bangladesh.

