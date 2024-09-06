 
Geo News

Ronaldo scores 900th career goal

Ronaldo has now netted 131 international goals, 450 for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus and 68 for Al Nassr

By
Reuters
|

September 06, 2024

Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a League A group match against Croatia amid Nations League on September 5, 2024. — Reuters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a League A group match against Croatia amid Nations League on September 5, 2024. — Reuters     

In a major achievement, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal in Portugal's home Nations League game against Croatia on Thursday.

Ronaldo put his side 2-0 up at the Estadio da Luz in the 34th minute when he got on the end of a Nuno Mendes cross with a tap-in volley from close range, before falling to the ground looking emotional at reaching another milestone.

The 39-year-old has now netted 131 international goals, 450 for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus and 68 for his current club Al Nassr as well as five for his first club Sporting Lisbon.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, second in the all-time scorer's list, has bagged 859 career goals.

Pakistan fall to worst Test ranking in nearly six decades after Bangladesh whitewash
Pakistan fall to worst Test ranking in nearly six decades after Bangladesh whitewash
Sarfaraz Ahmed reveals his playing future after becoming Champions Cup mentor
Sarfaraz Ahmed reveals his playing future after becoming Champions Cup mentor
Babar Azam out of top 10 Test batsmen ranking
Babar Azam out of top 10 Test batsmen ranking
From brink of collapse to glory: Bangladesh join elite company with historic Test comeback
From brink of collapse to glory: Bangladesh join elite company with historic Test comeback
'Embarrassing': Harsha Bhogle on Pakistan's Test debacle against Bangladesh
'Embarrassing': Harsha Bhogle on Pakistan's Test debacle against Bangladesh
Pakistani schoolgirl wins medal at Asian junior boxing championship
Pakistani schoolgirl wins medal at Asian junior boxing championship
Sports federations asked to submit financial, audit reports
Sports federations asked to submit financial, audit reports
Experts analyse Pakistan's performance after historic Test loss against Bangladesh
Experts analyse Pakistan's performance after historic Test loss against Bangladesh