Pakistani athlete bags bronze at Paris 2024 Paralympics

Haider Ali of Pakistan celebrates after winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics in the Men's Discus Throw F37 final at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, Paris, France on September 6, 2024. — Reuters

Haider Ali, Pakistan’s para-athlete has won a bronze medal after he bagged a throw of 52.54m on his sixth and final attempt in the Men’s Discus Throw F37 event on Friday.



The 52.54m throw was Ali’s best throw of the season and it also helped him win his fourth Paralympic medal.

Ali managed a throw of 52.28m in his first attempt in the event and missed his next four throws.

The top position was taken by Uzbekistan’s Tolibboy Yuldashev with a throw of 53.48m on his fourth attempt followed by a throw of 56.03m on his fifth attempt.

To seal his gold medal off, he managed a throw of 57.28m in his sixth attempt at the event.

The silver medal was awarded to Jesse Zesseu of Canada with a 53.24m throw.

As for Ali, he has won numerous medals including a gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, succeeded by a bronze medal in Beijing and Rio and a silver in 2008.

Ali had directly qualified for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris after a throw of 51.23m in the 2022 Asian Para Games in the F37 category.