Photo: Jennifer Aniston to cast Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney in project: Source

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly looking to make her way to the big screen as a producer.

After making The Morning Show a success, the Friends veteran reportedly wants to make a passion project.

An insider recently shared with Life & Style, “You have to respect Jen for being ambitious, and frankly, for wanting to make a way better movie than the eighties classic.”

“Jen’s vision for the movie is a diverse cast of accomplished female stars, heavy-hitters across the board,” the insider also revealed.

“But she’s not just going to import stars from The Morning Show,” the confidante mentioned and addressed, “She’s talking about female stars she’s barely or never worked with, from Oscar winners like Viola Davis and Julia Roberts to extremely hot up-and-comers like Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney,” the source mentioned before starting a new discussion.

Earlier, it was reported by the same outlet that “Jen is once again in the position of being a little blown away by her own brilliance when it comes” to the success of The Morning Show.

“She did it – now what?” another tipster dished and pointed out, “The thing about Jen in her 50s is that she actually grasps how rare a success like this is and is enjoying it to the fullest – she … continues to use The Morning Show as a proving ground for her skills as a television producer and now, the undisputed architect of the series’ success.”