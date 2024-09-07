 
In pictures: Mawra celebrates pre-birthday with loved ones

Pakistani showbiz star graces fans with adorable pre-birthday pictures with family, friends

September 07, 2024

Actor Mawra Hoccane celebrates her pre-birthday. — Instagram/@mawrellous

Pakistani showbiz star and actor Mawra Hocane shared with her fans adorable glimpses of her pre-birthday celebrations with her family and loved ones.

The 'Sammi' actor took to her Instagram with a bunch of dazzling images showing her having best time with her family and friends.

In one post, she can be seen wearing a basic sweatshirt and sweatpants as she cut the cake, surrounded by her family. 

"IT'S NOT MY BIRTHDAY YET but We obviously had a little celebration for my birth MONTH. September ALWAYS OVER EXCITED," she wrote in the caption. 

In a later post, the starlet shared some more, formal pictures of her pre-birthday bash, between her friends.  

Mawra gave desi vibes on the ocassion as she sported a classic white chikankari shalwar kameez with a dupatta.

"PRE-BIRTHDAY pt 2, crying as I fly out of Sydney leaving behind the best hoomans in the world," she captioned the post with crying emojis to express her emotions. 

Have a look at the pictures here: 

— Instagram/@mawrellous
— Instagram/@mawrellous
— Instagram/@mawrellous
— Instagram/@mawrellous
— Instagram/@mawrellous
