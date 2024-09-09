 
ICC team to visit Pakistan to review preparations ahead Of Champions Trophy

Event will begin on February 19 and will end on March 9 next year

Sohail Imran
September 09, 2024

An undated image of the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — AFP/File
A high-level delegation will be visiting Pakistan to review preparations ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Geo News has reported. 

The sources indicate that the inspection team will be made up of six people including heads and representatives of various departments. 

This five-day visit can also be the last one before the mega event begins next year. 

The team will begin their assessment from Rawalpindi, then they will move to Lahore and lastly, they will visit Karachi.

Practice matches, practice venues, ticketing and the schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be discussed between the officials and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). 

Previously, ICC officials, including pitch consultants, security heads and event personnel have separately visited Pakistan in regards to reviewing the arrangements. 

The PCB officials will provide a detailed report on the upgrades and reconstruction of the stadiums ahead of the event. 

The PCB has also budgeted Rs12.80 billion for the upgradation of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium.  

The Champions Trophy event will return after an eight-year hiatus — the last was held in 2017 in which Pakistan lifted the trophy by defeating India in the final. 

The event next year will begin on February 19 and will end on March 9. 

