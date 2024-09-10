US election: When and where to watch Trump vs Kamala much-anticipated debate

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris are seen in a combination of file photographs. — Reuters

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris will meet in their first and perhaps only debate on Tuesday, a clash that could prove pivotal in their pitched battle for the White House.

The encounter is particularly important for Harris, with opinion polls showing that more than a quarter of likely voters feel they do not yet know enough about her, in contrast to the well-known Trump.



The nationally televised debate also offers Harris, a former prosecutor, a chance to make her case against Trump, whose felony convictions, outspoken backing for supporters convicted of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and frequent falsehoods all offer plenty of fertile ground.

It will be the first time the two candidates have met and follows weeks of personal attacks on Harris by Trump and his allies that have included racist and sexist insults.

When and where to watch the debate?

The ABC News-hosted debate at 9pm ET (0100 GMT on Wednesday) takes place just eight weeks before the November 5 election, with both candidates locked in a tight race that could still easily swing in either direction. Early voting will start in some states just days after the debate.

The debate will last for 90 minutes along with two commercial breaks. Moreover, it will be held in Philadelphia, a deep-blue Democratic city, at the National Constitution Centre.

Notably, Pennsylvania is considered a key battleground state in the 2024 election cycle. President Biden managed to flip the state by a slim margin in 2020, reported Yahoo News.

The debate can be watched across ABC News’s properties, which include ABC News Live’s online streaming, Disney+ and Hulu.

What to expect from the debate?

Trump's advisers and fellow Republicans have urged him to focus on Tuesday on illegal immigration and high prices, issues that play well with voters, and portraying Harris as too liberal for the country.

"There's no floor for him in terms of how low he will go, and we should be prepared for that," Harris said in a radio interview that aired on Monday.

Presidential debates do not always move the needle, but they can transform the dynamics of a race. President Joe Biden's faltering performance against Trump in June was so damaging that it eventually led him to abandon his campaign.

In a contest that could again come down to tens of thousands of votes in a handful of states, even a small shift in public opinion could alter the outcome. The two candidates are effectively tied in the seven battleground states likely to decide the election, according to polling averages compiled by the New York Times.

"There is more for Kamala Harris to gain and more for her to lose," said Mitchell McKinney, a former adviser to the US Commission on Presidential Debates, since she remains somewhat of an unknown for many voters.

Viewers will be looking for where she stands on various issues. But just as important, they will be looking to see how she handles herself against Trump.