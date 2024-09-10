PCB indefinitely postpones National Men's U19 tournaments

A batter plays a shot during the now-postponed Under-19 three-day championship on September 10, 2024. — Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has indefinitely postponed the National Under-19 Three-Day Championship and the One-Day Cup on the very first day of their commencement.

In a brief statement issued by the PCB, it was announced that the matches of the National Under-19 Three-Day Championship, which was set to start today (Tuesday), have been postponed.

The championship was to feature both three-day matches and the Under-19 One-Day Cup.

According to the PCB, the competitions have been postponed indefinitely due to "unavoidable circumstances".

The PCB's announcement came at the end of the first day of the initial round of the three-day matches. Sources indicate that today's play at various centers will not be included in the official records. The event will be restarted with a new schedule.

Remember, a total of 18 regional teams, representing 16 regions, had to compete to showcase their talent at the national level. The tournament format had a round of three-day matches followed by corresponding One-Day matches.

The 18 regional teams were divided into three groups. The top teams from each group had to then compete in one-day matches, followed by a three-day final league. Peshawar are the defending champions in the three-day format, while Karachi Whites are the reigning one-day champions.