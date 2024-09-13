Cristiano Ronaldo creates history with one billion social media followers

Al Nassr's footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo applauding the fans after the match against Al Fayah during the Saudi Pro League at the Sports city Stadium, Buraidah, Saudi Arabia on August 27, 2024. — Reuters

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has again surpassed world records by becoming the first individual to reach one billion followers across his social media handles, global media reports said.

The resilient athlete shared the news with his fans in a heartfelt message on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter).

“We’ve made history -1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number – it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond,” the five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or award wrote in a post.

"From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and you, and now 1 billion of us stand together,” the post further read.

Ronaldo expressed gratitude to his fans, thanking them for being with him “every step of the way” and for believing in him and supporting him through his highs and lows.

"You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown no limits to what we can achieve. Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life,” he wrote.

CR7 promised his fans that they would keep making history together.

“The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together,” the Al Nassr captain concluded.

It should be noted that the Portuguese footballer created this record after becoming the first-ever player to score 900 goals in the sport.

CR7 is also the celebrity with the most followers on his Instagram and now has his own YouTube channel named “UR Ronaldo”.

His channel amassed over one million subscribers after just two hours of launching, creating a record of getting this many followers in just two hours.