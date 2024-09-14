Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024: India defeat Pakistan to remain unbeaten

Pakistan and Indian hockey team players pictured during their Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 match at Moqi Training Base, Hulunbuir, China on September 14, 2024. — Facebook/asiahockey

Pakistan secure early lead courtesy of Ahmad Nadeem's goal.

Indian skipper nets back-to-back goals to push score to 2-1.

Both teams have qualified for semi-finals scheduled for Sept 17.

Pakistan on Saturday were handed a 2-1 loss by arch-rivals India during their match in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 played at the Moqi Training Base, Hulunbuir, China.



During the match today, Pakistan secured an early lead courtesy of Hannan Shahid's skillfull pass to Ahmad Nadeem who managed to find the back of the net.

However, India soon came back to score consecutive goals to turn the scoreboard in their favour.

The third and fourth quarters were goalless as both teams attacked at respective nets on many occasions.

For India, both goals were scored by Captain Harmanpreet Singh with the second one coming in the second quarter.

Both Pakistan and India have qualified for the semi-finals with the latter finishing the round stage unbeaten to secure the top position on the points table after handing down Pakistan their first defeat of the tournament.

Pakistan recorded a 5-1 win over China on Thursday while they defeated Japan in their third game.

The national side's first two games ended in a draw against Malaysia and South Korea, respectively.

The round matches will culminate today, whereas the semi-finals will be played on September 17.