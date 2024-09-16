China enter Asian Champions Trophy final after triumph over Pakistan

 
Players from the China and Pakistan teams seen in action on the field during Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China on September 16, 2024. — Facebook./Asian Hockey Federation
  • China in final with 2-0 win over Pakistan in penalty shootout.
  • Pakistan will now play third place match after unfortunate defeat.
  • China will face either South Korea or India in semi-final.

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy hosts, China, on Monday clinched their spot in the tournament's final following a nail-biting penalty shootout victory over Pakistan, concluding a thrilling semi-final showdown.

The match, which was held at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China, unfolded as a tense and closely contested affair, with both teams exhibiting exceptional skill and unwavering determination.

Despite their efforts, Pakistan failed to change their fate with the shootout, ultimately losing to China after missing four consecutive penalties. 

As a result, China managed to advance to the finals with a 2-0 win in the shootout, much to the disappointment of the Pakistani side and their supporters.

The regular time of the match saw an intense battle between the two sides, each scoring one goal to keep the competition alive. China and Pakistan played with great pace and aggression, with both teams' defences standing firm.

China bagged the first goal in the second quarter, while Pakistan's Ahmed Nadeem found the back of the net in the third quarter, ensuring that the match went into the decisive penalty shootout.

China will face either South Korea or India, who will lock horns in the second semi-final.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are set to play a third-place match.

Remember, Pakistan lost to India 1-2 in their final round match on Saturday.

Pakistan's Asian Champions Trophy Journey

  • vs Malaysia (2-2) -September 8
  • vs South Korea (2-2) - September 9
  • vs Japan (2-1) - September 11
  • vs China (5-1) - September 12
  • vs India (1-2) - September 14
  • vs China (1-1) [2-0] - September 16
