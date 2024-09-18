Pakistani cueist Asjad Iqbal knocked out of Snooker World Cup

Pakistani snooker player Asjad Iqbal. — Facebook/asjad.iqbal.7737

Pakistan's cueist Asjad Iqbal's unbeaten run in the ongoing IBSF Mongolia Snooker World Cup 2024 was quashed on Wednesday in a closely-contested semi-final clash against Cyprus’ Michael Georgiou, who advanced into the final.

Asjad had a disastrous start to the high-stakes semi-final as he lost the opening two frames. He, however, made a strong comeback and took a narrow 4-3 lead to move just one within touching distance of the victory.

Despite being close to victory with a 65-point advantage, the Pakistani cueist faced a surprising defeat in the eighth frame.

Continuing with the ninth and deciding frame, Georgiou dominated and did not allow his opponent to recover.

The Cyprus snooker player secured his spot in the final showdown, while Asjad’s dream was shattered into pieces as his promising journey in the tournament came to an end.

Previously, Asjad qualified for the semi-finals of the Snooker World Cup after a thrilling 4-3 victory over China’s Gao Yang in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, fellow Pakistani cueist Awais Munir was knocked out in the quarter-finals after a 4-2 defeat to Iran’s Ali Ghareghazloo, ending his campaign in the tournament.

Both Pakistani players performed impressively to reach the quarter-finals.

Awais Munir triumphed 4-2 against Hong Kong’s Chau Ho Man.

In the pre-quarter finals, Asjad secured a 4-1 win over Hong Kong's Cheung Yu Kei, while Awais triumphed 4-2 against Hong Kong's Chau Ho Man.