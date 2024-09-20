T20I series: South Africa women clinch 2-1 victory over Pakistan

South African women team players pictured during the third T20I against Pakistan in Multan on September 20, 2024. — Facebook/PakistanCricketBoard

South Africa women team on Friday defeated Pakistan in the third T20I to secure a 2-1 victory against the Green Shirts in the three-match series.

During the match played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, the visitors bagged a convincing win over the hosts by chasing down the 154-run target in 18.3 overs while only losing two wickets.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt (45) and Annerie Dercksen (44*) starred for the Proteas with Anneke Bosch also pitching in 46 runs before getting retired hurt.

Suné Luus scored 14* runs whereas opener Tazmin Brits failed to score after being stumped on the very first ball she faced.

For Pakistan Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan bagged one wicket each.

Earlier in the day, winning the toss, South Africa chose to bowl first and restricted the national side to 153 for five.

Batting first, Sidra Ameen emerged as the highest run-scorer for the Green Shirts with her 37-run knock. Meanwhile, Muneeba Ali and skipper Fatima Sana scored 33 and 27 runs, respectively.

Chloe Tryon, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Luus and dismissed one batter each for the visitors.

South Africa’s Luus was awarded the Player of the series while Dercksen was named Player of the match for their key contribution in the series and the last match, respectively.