PCB announces revised schedule of England Test series

Players from the Pakistan and England teams during a match. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced the revised schedule of the three ICC World Test Championship fixtures between Pakistan and England from October 7-28.



The second Test, which was originally planned at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from October 15-19 , will now be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The remaining two Tests will be played as originally planned, i.e. October 7-11 in Multan and October 24-28 in Rawalpindi.

The match has been shifted from Karachi to Multan as the National Bank Stadium is undergoing major facelift for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be played at the Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The England men’s cricket team will arrive in Multan on October 2, while the Pakistan men’s cricket team will also assemble in Multan on October 2.

Usman Wahla, PCB Director International said: "PCB is thrilled to welcome the England men’s cricket team back to Pakistan."

Revised schedule:

7-11 Oct – First Test, Multan

15-19 Oct – Second Test, Multan

24-28 Oct – Third Test, Rawalpindi

England Squad:

Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes (c), Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, Shoaib Bashir, and Olly Stone.