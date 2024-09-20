 
Geo News

PCB announces revised schedule of England Test series

Tests to be held in cities of Multan, Rawalpindi as English team to arrive on October 2

By
Sohail Imran
|

September 20, 2024

Players from the Pakistan and England teams during a match. — AFP/File
Players from the Pakistan and England teams during a match. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced the revised schedule of the three ICC World Test Championship fixtures between Pakistan and England from  October 7-28.

The second Test, which was originally planned at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from October 15-19 , will now be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The remaining two Tests will be played as originally planned, i.e. October 7-11 in Multan and October 24-28 in Rawalpindi.

The match has been shifted from Karachi to Multan as the National Bank Stadium is undergoing major facelift for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be played at the Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The England men’s cricket team will arrive in Multan on October 2, while the Pakistan men’s cricket team will also assemble in Multan on October 2.

Usman Wahla, PCB Director International said: "PCB is thrilled to welcome the England men’s cricket team back to Pakistan."

Revised schedule:

7-11 Oct – First Test, Multan

15-19 Oct – Second Test, Multan

24-28 Oct – Third Test, Rawalpindi

England Squad:

Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes (c), Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, Shoaib Bashir, and Olly Stone.

Shahzaib Rind wins World Karate Combat Light Heavyweight Championship
Shahzaib Rind wins World Karate Combat Light Heavyweight Championship
Pakistan falls to Indonesia in Asian U-12 Tennis Championship quarterfinals
Pakistan falls to Indonesia in Asian U-12 Tennis Championship quarterfinals
Babar, Jahandad help Stallions secure 174-run mammoth win against Dolphins
Babar, Jahandad help Stallions secure 174-run mammoth win against Dolphins
Pakistani cueist Asjad Iqbal knocked out of Snooker World Cup
Pakistani cueist Asjad Iqbal knocked out of Snooker World Cup
ICC delegation visits Karachi's National Stadium to review Champions Trophy arrangements
ICC delegation visits Karachi's National Stadium to review Champions Trophy arrangements
Pakistan women level series as they secure 13-run victory over South Africa
Pakistan women level series as they secure 13-run victory over South Africa
Markhors defeat Dolphins by 92 runs, record third consecutive victory
Markhors defeat Dolphins by 92 runs, record third consecutive victory
Same brand of cricket needed domestically as required in international games: Gary Kirsten
Same brand of cricket needed domestically as required in international games: Gary Kirsten