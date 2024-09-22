 
Geo News

At least 30 dead, 17 injured in Iran coal mine blast, state TV says

Accident reportedly caused by methane gas explosion in blocks B and C of mine

By
Reuters
|
AFP
|

September 22, 2024

Representational image of a worker is seen at a coal mining site in this undated image. — Reuters/File
Representational image of a worker is seen at a coal mining site in this undated image. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: A gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan Province killed at least 30 people and injured 17, state television said Sunday, revising an earlier toll of 19 dead.

Another 24 people are reportedly missing.

The accident was caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks of the mine run by the Madanjoo company, state TV said. There were 69 workers in the blocks at the time of the explosion, it said.

"Seventeen injured people were transported to the hospital and 24 people are still missing," state TV said citing the head of Iran's Red Crescent.

The explosion occurred at 9pm (1730 GMT) on Saturday, state media said.

President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed condolences to the victims' families. "I spoke with ministers and we will do our best to follow up," Pezeshkian said in televised comments.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details

Sri Lanka Marxist candidate takes early lead in presidential vote
Sri Lanka Marxist candidate takes early lead in presidential vote
Trump rejects Harris' challenge to debate again on CNN
Trump rejects Harris' challenge to debate again on CNN
Harris challenges Trump to CNN debate in October
Harris challenges Trump to CNN debate in October
Sri Lanka under curfew after 'peaceful' vote seen as IMF bailout referendum
Sri Lanka under curfew after 'peaceful' vote seen as IMF bailout referendum
Putin was joking about support for Harris in US election, FM says
Putin was joking about support for Harris in US election, FM says
Iran unveils new drone, missile amid rising tensions
Iran unveils new drone, missile amid rising tensions
Sri Lanka begins counting of votes as polling ends
Sri Lanka begins counting of votes as polling ends
Japan issues evacuation orders after rains trigger floods in quake-hit area
Japan issues evacuation orders after rains trigger floods in quake-hit area