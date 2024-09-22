At least 30 dead, 17 injured in Iran coal mine blast, state TV says

Representational image of a worker is seen at a coal mining site in this undated image. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: A gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan Province killed at least 30 people and injured 17, state television said Sunday, revising an earlier toll of 19 dead.

Another 24 people are reportedly missing.

The accident was caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks of the mine run by the Madanjoo company, state TV said. There were 69 workers in the blocks at the time of the explosion, it said.

"Seventeen injured people were transported to the hospital and 24 people are still missing," state TV said citing the head of Iran's Red Crescent.

The explosion occurred at 9pm (1730 GMT) on Saturday, state media said.

President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed condolences to the victims' families. "I spoke with ministers and we will do our best to follow up," Pezeshkian said in televised comments.

