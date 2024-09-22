Here's how Georgina Rodrigues reacted to Ronaldo's transfer to Al Nassr

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (left) pictured along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. — Instagram/@cristiano/File

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has opened up on her partner's transfer from Manchester United to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr after the Portuguese footballer was involved in a feud with the British club's management.

Ronaldo had parted ways with Man United following on and off the field issues with the team manager Erik ten Hag.

Expanding on the star footballer's transfer to the Saudi team, Georgina termed the development a "positive change" for their family.

"When Cristiano told me that he'd be playing for Al Nassr, I was so relieved. Because I really wanted to leave Manchester," she said while speaking in the the latest season of "I Am Georgina" on Netflix.



Despite tensions after the exit from the Old Trafford, Rodriguez was optimistic about the new chapter.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner and his girlfriend have been together since 2016 and share two children.

The 30-year-old is also the step-mother to three of Ronaldo's other children.

Previously in 2022, the Argentine-Spanish model appreciated the facilities they were enjoying in the English city because of Man United.

"The good thing is that we live near to the children's school. In Italy, we lived further away. I'm living my dream right now,” she said.

Despite the bittersweet exit to Ronaldo’s career, Rodriguez recalled their time with former club by wearing Ronaldo’s iconic No 7 jersey during Fashion Week earlier this year.

Recently, the Al Nassr captain made a strong comeback against Al-Ettifaq, leading his team to a 3-0 win in the Saudi Pro League after missing his match against Al Shorta due to viral infection.

The Ronaldo-led side is all set to face Al Wehda on Friday, September 27.