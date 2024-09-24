Champions One-Day Cup Qualifier: Panthers reach final after defeating Markhors

Panthers' wicketkeeper-cum-batsman Usman Khan shakes hands with Markhors' skipper Mohammad Rizwan after Panthers' 7-wicket victory in Champions One-Day Cup Qualifier 1 at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium on September 24, 2024. — PCB

Panthers sealed their berth in the Champions One-Day Cup final after grabbing a dominating 7-wicket victory over Markhors in Qualifier 1 played at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium on Tuesday.



Shadab Khan-led side chased down a target in just 23.4 overs. The standout performance came from Usman Khan, who powered his side to victory with a blistering unbeaten 54 off just 26 balls, striking 5 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 207.69.

Saim Ayub provided a solid foundation at the top of the order, scoring 33 from 36 balls before being trapped lbw by Zahid Mahmood. Azan Awais, though starting well, was dismissed for 13, caught by Salman Ali Agha off Akif Javed.

Umar Siddiq added 35 from 52 balls, keeping the innings steady before he was caught by Iftikhar Ahmed off the bowling of Salman. After that, it was the Usman Khan show, as he took control of the game and guided the Panthers to a comfortable win. Rizwan Mehmood provided support with an not out 5.

Earlier, Panthers bowled Markhors out for 137 in in 36 overs, primarily due to a superb bowling display from Mohammad Hasnain and Saim Ayub. The team struggled right from the start, losing wickets at regular intervals.

The innings began on a shaky note when Haseebullah Khan was dismissed for just three runs, caught behind by Usman off the bowling of Ali Raza in the second over.

This early loss set the tone for a difficult innings as Fakhar Zaman followed shortly after, contributing only 11 runs before falling to Hasnain, again caught behind.

Kamran Ghulam had a disappointing outing, making just one run before being trapped LBW by Hasnain. The captain, Mohammad Rizwan, faced just one delivery before being dismissed for a duck, leaving the team in a precarious position at 10 for 3.

Salman emerged as the standout performer, managing to stabilise the innings with a commendable 52 runs off 81 balls, including four boundaries and one six. His efforts provided a glimmer of hope, but he was ultimately dismissed, caught by Shadab Khan off the bowling of Ayub.

Iftikhar Ahmed provided some support with a solid 39 runs from 61 balls before being run out by Amad Butt, but the team continued to lose wickets in quick succession. Abdul Samad (2), Naseem Shah (14), and Zahid Mahmood (5) all fell cheaply to Ayub.

Ayub wrapped up the Panthers' batting by castling Shahanawaz Dahani dismissing as Rizwan's men finished their innings at 137 all out.

Ayub finished as the best bowler, picking five wickets while Hasnain took three.

It must be noted that Markhors will now face the winner of the Lions and Stallions on September 27.

Meanwhile, Panthers will have a five-day break before playing final on September 29.