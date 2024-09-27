Markhors qualify for final as Eliminator 2 washed out due to rain

The Markhors huddled together during a game in the Champions One-Day Cup at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. — PCB/File

The Markhors have qualified for the Champions One-Day Cup final as the Eliminator two against the Lions called off due to rain at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Friday.



According to the qualifying conditions in case of rain or other unforeseen obstacles in the play-offs, the team with the higher standing at the conclusion of the league games, would qualify for the final of the event.

As per these conditions, the Markhors, led by Muhammad Rizwan, topped the charts with three wins, one loss and 38 points whereas the Lions, led by Shaheen Afridi, were placed on the fourth spot with one win and three losses and 12 points.

Markhors will now face the Panthers in the final, scheduled for Sunday (September 29) at the Iqbal Stadium.



The Markhors and the Panthers have faced each other twice in the tournament with their latest encounter being the Qualifier 1 where the former lost by seven wickets and the Shadab Khan-led Panthers eased their way into the final of the Champions One-Day Cup.

Their previous face-off was on September 12 where the Rizwan-led Markhors registered a 160-run victory against the Shadab-led team.

Kamran Ghulam's 115 runs helped the Markhors put up a 348-run target against the Panthers and Naseem Shah's and Akif Javed's bowling prowess — they took three wickets each — aided Rizwan and Co in bowling out the Panthers on 187 runs.