Pakistani golfer finishes runner-up in ADT Championship

Ahmad Baig takes home $11,500 for his second-place finish in Asian Development Tour Championship in Camodia

Faizan Lakhani
September 29, 2024

Pakistani golfer, Ahmad Baig during the Asian Tour's International Series Morocco. — Author/File
Pakistan’s emerging golfer Ahmad Baig secured second place at the Asian Development Tour (ADT) Championship held in Cambodia, delivering a strong performance over the four-day event with a 19-under-par finish.

Baig showcased his talent by posting 2-under, 7-under, and two consecutive 5-under rounds on the final two days. 

Despite leading after the first three rounds, Thailand’s Nopparat Panichphol edged Baig out with a final round of 7-under, finishing just one stroke ahead to claim the title.

The championship, with a total prize pool of $100,000, saw Baig take home $11,500 for his second-place finish. 

His impressive showing has now moved him up the ADT rankings, where he currently holds the second spot overall.

According to the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), this achievement marks a significant milestone in Baig’s international career, drawing praise from golf enthusiasts and experts.

"This achievement not only highlights Ahmad’s skill and perseverance but also propels him to 2nd place on the Asian Development Tour, with cumulative earnings of USD 46,772.95. His consistent performances throughout the tournament have drawn praise from golfing enthusiasts and professionals alike," reads a message by PGF.

In addition to his success in Cambodia, Ahmad recently cut in the Asian Tour’s International Series Morocco, earning an additional USD 20,300, further cementing his standing in the international golf scene.

"With this stellar performance, Ahmad continues to position himself as one of the top emerging players in the region. His journey is one to watch as he competes for even greater accolades on the international stage," the PGF said.

Following his performance, Baig expressed his satisfaction, saying, "I’m grateful for this opportunity and thrilled to have performed at such a high level. I hope to continue building on this momentum as I aim for future victories."

