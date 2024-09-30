PCB assigns key roles to Champions Cup mentors

Captains and mentors of Champions One-Day Cup seen in this group photo.— PCB website/File

FAISALABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has assigned key roles to the mentors of the Champions Cup at various academies across the country.

The five mentors, appointed by the PCB, will oversee player development at high-performance centres in different cities.

According to a PCB source, Sarfaraz Ahmed will work at the Karachi academy, Shoaib Malik in Sialkot, and Waqar Younis at the Lahore academy.

Saqlain Mushtaq has been assigned to the Multan academy, while Misbah-ul-Haq will take charge of the Faisalabad academy.

The source revealed that these mentors were hired on lucrative contracts ahead of the Champions Cup’s commencement.

The mentors will not only work during tournaments but will remain engaged with the PCB throughout the year, contributing to various cricketing activities.

The development comes as the domestic tournament has concluded. Panthers claimed the first title for the Champions One-Day Cup, beating Markhors by five wickets in the final game on Sunday at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.