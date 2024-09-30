 
Geo News

PCB assigns key roles to Champions Cup mentors

Mentors will oversee player development at high-performance centres in different cities

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

September 30, 2024

Captains and mentors of Champions One-Day Cup seen in this group photo.— PCB website/File
Captains and mentors of Champions One-Day Cup seen in this group photo.— PCB website/File

FAISALABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has assigned key roles to the mentors of the Champions Cup at various academies across the country.

The five mentors, appointed by the PCB, will oversee player development at high-performance centres in different cities.

According to a PCB source, Sarfaraz Ahmed will work at the Karachi academy, Shoaib Malik in Sialkot, and Waqar Younis at the Lahore academy.

Saqlain Mushtaq has been assigned to the Multan academy, while Misbah-ul-Haq will take charge of the Faisalabad academy.

The source revealed that these mentors were hired on lucrative contracts ahead of the Champions Cup’s commencement.

The mentors will not only work during tournaments but will remain engaged with the PCB throughout the year, contributing to various cricketing activities.

The development comes as the domestic tournament has concluded. Panthers claimed the first title for the Champions One-Day Cup, beating Markhors by five wickets in the final game on Sunday at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Pakistani athletes blaze trail at Berlin Marathon 2024 with dazzling flair
Pakistani athletes blaze trail at Berlin Marathon 2024 with dazzling flair
Panthers crush Markhors to clinch inaugural Champions One-Day Cup
Panthers crush Markhors to clinch inaugural Champions One-Day Cup
Pakistan women's team gears up for Asian Netball Championship 2024 in India
Pakistan women's team gears up for Asian Netball Championship 2024 in India
Pakistani golfer finishes runner-up in ADT Championship
Pakistani golfer finishes runner-up in ADT Championship
Mohammad Yousaf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Mohammad Yousaf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Pakistan's Asim Khan wins Charlottesville Open Squash title
Pakistan's Asim Khan wins Charlottesville Open Squash title
SAFF U-17 Championship: Bangladesh beat Pakistan in penalty shootout
SAFF U-17 Championship: Bangladesh beat Pakistan in penalty shootout
Over 15 runners set to represent Pakistan in Berlin Marathon 2024
Over 15 runners set to represent Pakistan in Berlin Marathon 2024