Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan ties the knot

Afghanistan cricket T20I captain Rashid Khan tied the knot on Thursday in a cheerful wedding ceremony attended by his fellow cricketers, admirers and loved ones.

Khan is considered one of the finest cricketers of this time specifically in T20I cricket. He owns multiple records with his name. He is a spinner who took 50 and 100 wickets.

Moreover, he has also been ranked the No 1 bowler in ICC T20I rankings. He was just 17 when he made his ODI debut on Afghanistan's tour of Zimbabwe in 2015, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Global sportstar, who has been the key to Afghanistan’s successes in their early years in international cricket, graced his fans with the news of his wedding.

Notably, his brothers Amir Khalil, Zakiullah and Raza Khan also got married in the same wedding ceremony.

The pictures and videos of Khan’s wedding ceremony went viral on social media as his fans could not stop drooling over the new chapter of their favourite cricketer’s life.

Additionally, prominent players from the Afghan cricket team wrote heartiest congratulations to Khan. Among all of them, the sweet words of veteran team member Mohammad Nabi caught everyone’s attention.



"Congratulations to the one and only King Khan, Rashid Khan, on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and success ahead. @rashidkhan_19," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Khan adorned a traditional Afghan outfit matching with his brothers as he was seen smiling with full heart on his special day.